Bill & Ted's Ed Solomon has a bonkers story about being suspected of being the Night Stalker

When Richard Ramirez died in 2013, he took with him a reputation as one of the most fundamentally vile human beings to have existed on the planet in recent memory; dubbed the Night Stalker, Ramirez terrorized Los Angeles and San Francisco from 1984 to 1985, robbing, raping, and killing more than a dozen people (and that’s just the ones that the authorities were able to connect him to) . It’s the stuff of bloody, horrific nightmares—and also, now, a weird anecdote from one of the guys who wrote Bill And Ted.

By way of explanation, l et us direct your attention to a Twitter thread posted earlier today by Ed Solomon, a prolific screenwriter whose credits include Men In Black, Now You See Me, the Super Mario Bros. movie, and, of course, all three films in the Bill And Ted trilogy, which he co-wrote with Chris Matheson. We don’t want to spoil the whole fascinating story, but suffice it to say that it starts with him being awakened by phone calls asking “Are you the Night Stalker?” and prominently features Solomon being interviewed by cops in his tighty-whiteys.

This is one of those facts that we can already feel taking up permanent residence in the already, frankly, overgrown trivia sections of our brains. We can already see it: We’re hanging out with friends (when that can happen again), and someone brings up Laverne & Shirley—which Solomon was working on around the time the story takes place. The connection sparks. The anecdote is relayed. Congratulations, “Ed Solomon was briefly suspected of being the Night Stalker” story. You live here now.