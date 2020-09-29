Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Bill & Ted 4 isn't happening (yet), but a spin-off is still possible

sambarsanti
Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Film
FilmBill And Ted Face The MusicBill And Tedkeanu reevesAlex WinterEd Solomon
9
Save
Bill &amp; Ted Face The Music
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Photo: MGM

Despite the fact that there’s a pandemic going on and it takes a lot of effort to get a movie going these days, a rumor apparently began to spread recently that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were already preparing to get back together for another Bill & Ted movie—just about a month after the release of Bill & Ted Face The Music, which took nearly 30 years to get made. After all, that movie was fairly well-received and Reeves certainly isn’t busy with the fourth entry in another iconic sci-fi series, so there’s no reason not to just go ahead and make another Bill & Ted.

Advertisement

Not so fast, internet rumor: According to series writer Ed Solomon, there’s no Bill & Ted 4 currently in the works. Flat-out. Nobody’s talking about it, nobody’s writing it, nobody’s learning their lines. As he said on Twitter (via Screen Rant), the film is “*not* happening.”

Advertisement

That being said, Solomon has previously indicated that another Bill & Ted could happen someday, but it probably wouldn’t be about Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Instead, as you can probably guess if you’ve seen Face The Music, it’ll be about their daughters (played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving). That hypothetical movie is also not happening, but it could happen someday and seems at least more likely than another straightforward Bill and Ted romp.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

It's Fat Bear Week 2020! Here's the fat bears we think could take it home this year

Fargo tries to tell a new story with the same old routine

It's never a bad time to appreciate James Gandolfini's Sopranos performance

A YouTuber named Arif Zahir is the new voice of Cleveland on Family Guy