Bill & Ted Face The Music Photo : MGM

Despite the fact that there’s a pandemic going on and it takes a lot of effort to get a movie going these days, a rumor apparently began to spread recently that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were already preparing to get back together for another Bill & Ted movie—just about a month after the release of Bill & Ted Face The Music, which took nearly 30 years to get made. After all, that movie was fairly well-received and Reeves certainly isn’t busy with the fourth entry in another iconic sci-fi series, so there’s no reason not to just go ahead and make another Bill & Ted.

Advertisement

Not so fast, internet rumor: According to series writer Ed Solomon, there’s no Bill & Ted 4 currently in the works. Flat-out. Nobody’s talking about it, nobody’s writing it, nobody’s learning their lines. As he said on Twitter (via Screen Rant), the film is “*not* happening.”

Advertisement

That being said, Solomon has previously indicated that another Bill & Ted could happen someday, but it probably wouldn’t be about Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Instead, as you can probably guess if you’ve seen Face The Music, it’ll be about their daughters (played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving). That hypothetical movie is also not happening, but it could happen someday and seems at least more likely than another straightforward Bill and Ted romp.