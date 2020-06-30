Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Mission Hill lasted just two episodes during its initial 1999 run on The CW, and only four more when it returned the following summer. That was still enough, however, for Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein’s post-Simpsons tale of big-city twenty somethings to worm into the minds of comedy fans , and the animated series thrived during reruns on Adult Swim and the late-night Too Funny To Sleep block on TBS. Now, in an age where just anything bearing the whiff of nostalgia gets a shiny new reboot—hello, Animorphs movie—it’s now or never for new episodes of Mission Hill.



Thankfully, Oakley and Weinstein are on it. On Monday night, Oakley took to Twitter to tease a spin-off of the show that would take place six months after the first season and center on the adorably mismatched married couple Gus (Nick Jameson) and Wally (Tom Kenny). Oakley says it would be titled Gus & Wally, and that, despite the shift in focus, the rest of the world’s characters would still play an active role.

As of now, per Oakley, the series lives in a six-page document that he and Weinstein are hoping to shop to HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Adult Swim, with HBO Max being the most likely candidate as Warner Bros. still owns the IP.

Of course, even in this age of rampant IP revival, not all beautiful things come to pass, not when there’s D.A.R.Y.L. sequels to be made. We’ll be crossing our fingers for this one, though.