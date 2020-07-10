Photo : Rob Kim ( Getty Images )

Bill Nye is best known for a ‘90s edutainment show in which he explain scientific principles to children using comedy and lively experiments. In 2020, with so many grown-ups acting like idiot kids during a pandemic, Nye has returned to this format in an attempt to convince people to wear face masks.

The video was posted on his TikTok—because, yes, even Nye has a TikTok now—and uses a straightforward demonstration to show why everyone is being asked to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Nye describes how blocking the movement of air stops particles from one person’s respiratory system spreading to others. For anyone who thinks this idea is deep state magick used by the evil elites to control the general populace, he performs an experiment, blowing on a candle through a scarf (which does little) and then repeating this through a face mask (which doesn’t even make the flame flicker).



A second part sees Nye continue the experiment with an N95 mask, cartoon sound effects accompanying him smacking a drawing of the coronavirus away. He wraps up by summarizing why all of this is so important. “The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me! From you!” he shouts at the end, the camera flashing red.



“Everybody, this is a matter, literally, of life and death,” Nye says. “And when I use the word ‘literally,’ I mean literally! A matter of life and death!”

See what happens when you don’t listen to Nye? He gets mad. And none of us want such a nice, helpful man to get mad over something as simple as wearing a mask. Let him save his fury for climate change deniers and The Walt Disney Company.



