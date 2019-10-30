Bill Murray works at an airport P.F. Chang's now

You may find yourself in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. And you may find yourself at the counter of the P.F. Chang’s in terminal A. And you may ask yourself, my god, is that Bill Murray? Why yes, yes it is. If you’re traveling through this particular airport in Georgia, you now have a much higher chance of experiencing one of those crazy Bill Murray stories of your own. During an appearance on Amy Schumer’s new podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the legendary actor revealed that he applied for a job—like an actual job—at the fast casual Asian-inspired restaurant . “I did fill out an application at P. F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport, cause I think that’s one of the great places.” One of the great places, he says, as if he’s talking about the Grand Canyon or the G-D pyramids in Egypt .



When Schumer asked Murray to clarify what he applied for, the actor said, “Just to work there,” adding “It looks like the best time.” It didn’t take long for P.F. Chang’s (or whoever runs the company’s Twitter account) to catch wind of Murray’s application:

Can’t really fault a guy who’s 69 (nice) and has probably experienced more in 10 years than most people do in a lifetime. If Bill Murray is bored and wants to serve up some orange chicken to hungry, cranky travelers, by god, let the man do it.