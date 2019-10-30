Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Bill Murray works at an airport P.F. Chang's now

Britt Hayes
Filed to:Film
8
Save
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

You may find yourself in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. And you may find yourself at the counter of the P.F. Chang’s in terminal A. And you may ask yourself, my god, is that Bill Murray? Why yes, yes it is. If you’re traveling through this particular airport in Georgia, you now have a much higher chance of experiencing one of those crazy Bill Murray stories of your own. During an appearance on Amy Schumer’s new podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the legendary actor revealed that he applied for a job—like an actual job—at the fast casual Asian-inspired restaurant. “I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport, cause I think that’s one of the great places.” One of the great places, he says, as if he’s talking about the Grand Canyon or the G-D pyramids in Egypt.

When Schumer asked Murray to clarify what he applied for, the actor said, “Just to work there,” adding “It looks like the best time.” It didn’t take long for P.F. Chang’s (or whoever runs the company’s Twitter account) to catch wind of Murray’s application:

Advertisement

Can’t really fault a guy who’s 69 (nice) and has probably experienced more in 10 years than most people do in a lifetime. If Bill Murray is bored and wants to serve up some orange chicken to hungry, cranky travelers, by god, let the man do it.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd to reprise their roles in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters sequel
Lost In Translation buddies Bill Murray and Sofia Coppola reunite for new project
Watch Bill Murray try to sneak in a nap during a SXSW panel for Isle Of Dogs