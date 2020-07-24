A non-socially-distanced Bill Murray performing similar duties during the Cubs’ World Series run back in 2016. Photo : Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the first major sporting concern to attempt a comeback this year, Major League Baseball is trying a variety of strategies to simulate the Old World, beforetimes baseball experience—some more horrifically dystopian than others. But credit where it’s due: It’s hard to top Bill Murray screaming “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” at Cubs fans while wrestling with a giant stuffed bear as far as socially distant 7th inning stretches go.

Advertisement

As captured by Marquee Sports Center Murray serenaded viewers of tonight’s Opening Day Cubs game versus the Brewers with the baseball classic, proving both that a ) there’s apparently literally nothing that can dim Murray’s enthusiasm for his hometown team, and b) there’s also not a goddamn thing wrong with Bill Murray’s lu ngs.

Advertisement

The Cubs eventually won the game in a 0-3 shut-out, which we have to assume must have made Murray and his ursine companion happy. The MLB has just, courtesy of COVID-19, embarked on a shortened 60-game season with more asterisks attached to it than a heavily foot noted novel. B ut if Murray’s a bellwether, than a little bit of very weird baseball is apparently a whole lot better than nothing as far as the true fanatics are concerned.