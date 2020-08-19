Screenshot : YouTube

A24 and Apple are putting their best foot forward with the upcoming release of On The Rocks: The first film under the studios’ production partnership is the latest effort from Sofia Coppola, which reunites the acclaimed filmmaker with Bill Murray for a dramedy that looks like it could be the third in a triptych, preceded by Lost In Translation and Somewhere. The studios have released the first trailer for On The Rocks, which is set to debut theatrically (or so they say) and exclusive on Apple TV+ in October:

Murray stars as the playboy father (but of course) of Laura (Rashida Jones), a woman who’s beginning to have some doubts about her marriage as her husband (Marlon Wayans) spends more time at work and away from his wife and their children. So she turns to her womanizing, pathologically charming dad for a little advice, and—wouldn’t you know it—he only exacerbates her concerns. On The Rocks seems to fit thematically between Somewhere and Lost In Translation, though it also looks like Coppola’s most conventional and mature film to date.

