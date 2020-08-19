A24 and Apple are putting their best foot forward with the upcoming release of On The Rocks: The first film under the studios’ production partnership is the latest effort from Sofia Coppola, which reunites the acclaimed filmmaker with Bill Murray for a dramedy that looks like it could be the third in a triptych, preceded by Lost In Translation and Somewhere. The studios have released the first trailer for On The Rocks, which is set to debut theatrically (or so they say) and exclusive on Apple TV+ in October:
Murray stars as the playboy father (but of course) of Laura (Rashida Jones), a woman who’s beginning to have some doubts about her marriage as her husband (Marlon Wayans) spends more time at work and away from his wife and their children. So she turns to her womanizing, pathologically charming dad for a little advice, and—wouldn’t you know it—he only exacerbates her concerns. On The Rocks seems to fit thematically between Somewhere and Lost In Translation, though it also looks like Coppola’s most conventional and mature film to date.
Here’s the official synopsis:
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city—drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.