If the previous trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music teased the journey of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s bumbling time-travelers— leaping to the future to steal the song that will save the world from their future selves—this latest look at the sequel explores what’s on deck for their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. And, wouldn’t you know it, it looks like they’re taking after their folks in more than just temperament .

As the below clip shows, the girls have taken it upon themselves to build a band comprised of history’s most radical musicians, meaning they’re taking exactly the kind of time-hopping scavenger hunt their dads once did. That bogus journey leads them directly to hell (and William Sadler’s Death, who’s reunited with the boys and ready to rock).

Give it a watch below.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is currently slated for a September 1 release, but you don’t need us to tell you that this party could easily get rescheduled.