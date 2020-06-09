Screenshot : YouTube

Over 30 years ago, Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan were tasked with writing the song that would one day unite the world. Though we are confident that Wyld Stallyn had every intention of coming through for humanity, the world, as you can probably tell, is absolutely crumbling at our feet. In the first teaser for the long-gestating third installment, Bill & Ted Face The Music, the now-older duo are faced with the very real need to speed up the creative process and get to writing that song in order to save the planet. In the short clip, Bill comes up with an idea that surely every hardworking creative can get behind: They’ll just steal the song from their future selves. When Ted rightfully questions whether or not they can ethically do such a thing, Bill counters, “How is that stealing if we’re stealing it from ourselves, dude?” How can we challenge the one person with the surname “Esquire?”

Here is the official synopsis of the latest, most excellent adventure from Orion Pictures:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

As of right now, Bill & Ted Face The Music is still scheduled premiere in theaters August 21 despite the currently unpredictable state of the theater-going experience. For now, check out the trailer below, and party on, dudes (that is, at a reasonable distance from one another).