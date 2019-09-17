Big Mouth is back and filthier than ever in the first trailer for the third season of Netflix’s hormone-fueled series from the warped minds of creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. This season’s topics include the usual assortment of pubescent perversions and concerns: Masturbation, pansexuality, toxic masculinity, and—in a particularly delightful development—incest. It also looks like there might just be a new hormone monster on the loose.

But the most exciting revelation from the new trailer is, of course, the appearance of Queer Eye’s Fab Five, who’ve been brought in to help the most pitiful human being this side of a Todd Solondz movie: Coach Steve. Yes, it’s another bit of blatant corporate synergy from your friends at Netflix, but it also yields the trailer’s most hilarious exchange, which concludes with an animated Jonathan Van Ness exclaiming “Jesus in my vagina, that poor brush!” Finally, a worthy Netflix crossover.

Big Mouth’s third season premieres on October 4 and features the return of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and several other incredibly funny people that you can read about on IMDb.