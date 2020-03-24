Titmouse, the animation studio behind Netflix’s pubescent comedy Big Mouth and Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse, has an annual tradition. Each year, the studio closes up shop for a day to give the staff an opportunity to work on whatever random, creative ideas they may have been ruminating on for a while. Those ideas are spun into short cartoons, which are then screened during a 12-year-old showcase called 5 Second Day. This year’s 5 Second Day screening—which was to be held in Vancouver— has been postponed until further notice, so the studio has decided to stream the event on Twitch for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement

“We always want to make sure the artists’ films are seen by an audience, ” said Titmouse president and founder, Chris Prynoski, in a statement . “When the challenges of this pandemic made it clear that our Vancouver screening was not going to be an option, I decided to beam it directly into the viewers’ brains! I was told that technology does not yet exist, so we are streaming it on Twitch!”

The Twitch 5 Second Day livestream is slated for Friday, March 27 at 10 PM EST/9 PM CST and will air through the studio’s dedicated Twitch channel. The shorts are not rated by the MPAA , but anyone who is even vaguely familiar with Jay Bilizarian and his graphic relationship with his pillow can probably guess that they will be geared towards a more adult audience. The studio is still working with Vancouver’s Rio Theatre to reschedule the live event for a later date .

Earlier this year , Titmouse signed an expanded deal with Netflix, promising a more robust slate of adult animated series and a decent chance at more seasons of Big Mouth.