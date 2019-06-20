Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images for #Culinary Kickoff), Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

According to Deadline, Kid Cudi and Big Boi (billed as “two Grammy winners” by the Deadline report) have joined the cast of Shudder’s upcoming Creepshow revival. The new series, like the original movies from George Romero and Stephen King, will be an anthology of spooky stories, with Cudi starring in an episode called “Bad Wolf Down” from writer and director Rob Schrab alongside Jeffrey Combs. Big Boi will appear in director Dave Bruckner’s The Man In The Suitcase. Deadline also says that Bruce Davison and DJ Qualls will appear in two other episodes, but neither of them are Grammy winners (step it up, guys).



“Bad Wolf Down” is about a group of American soldiers in World War II who get stuck behind enemy lines, with a press release saying they find “an unconventional way to even the odds.” Big Boi’s episode, “The Man In The Suitcase,” is about a college student who grabs the wrong bag at the airport and finds a “pretzeled man trapped inside” with a “strange condition that turns his pain into gold” (we don’t know if Big Boi is playing the eponymous man in the eponymous case or not). Davison’s episode is “Night Of The Paw,” which is “the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story,” and Qualls’ is “The Finger.” That one is about a man who finds a severed finger and watches it grow into “a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.”

Other episodes include the Stephen King adaptation “Gray Matter,” the Joe Hill adaptation “By The Silver Water Of Lake Champlain,” and Bird Box writer Josh Malerman’s haunted dollhouse story “The House Of The Head.”