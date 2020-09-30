Photo : Jeff Kravitz ( Getty Images )

Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series, We Are Who We Are, is not a sequel to 2017's Call Me By Your Name (although that’s apparently on its way). Still, as a modern filmmaker well aware of the power of “cinematic universes,” Guadagnino has managed to find a way to put his 2017 movie’s stars, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, into the show as barely noticeable extras.



Chalamet shows up in the most recent episode, as confirmed by Esquire’s Kyle Buchanan, though you’d have to have the eyes of an eagle whose attention is spent entirely on spotting waifish actors to have caught his appearance.



The scene in question shows Kid Cudi’s Richard Poythress ironing a shirt. Chalamet strolls past in the background, only his shaggy head and shoulders visible. Since he was spotted in the episode, Buchanan has learned from Guadagnino that, yes, this was a bona fide Chalamet cameo and that Armie Hammer will appear as an extra elsewhere in the show.



Clearly, Guadagnino is working hard to establish a shared fictional universe for his work. Call Me By Your Name’s Elio, despite how brief his role in the show may be, is definitely hanging out in the We Are Who We Are-verse , with Hammer’s Oliver soon to show up, too. Maybe this is the start of an elaborate alternate reality-game that provides thrilling clues about the nature of the Call Me By Your Name sequel. Will Elio get all the Infinity Stones in the next movie? Will the Green Goblin show up to throw pumpkin bombs at the star-crossed lovers? Will Armie Hammer’s inconveniently large balls get a speaking role and cast credit this time around?



[via IndieWire]



