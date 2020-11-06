Biden staffer trolls Trump campaign with on-point Death Star tweet

Screenshot : 20th Century Fox

As of this morning, it’s looking more and more likely that former Vice President Joe Biden will be dropping the “former Vice” from his title . And, since we’re all latchkey kids who tend to process shit through pop culture, i t was only a matter of time before people began comparing the downfall of Donald Trump’s reign to something from the Star Wars universe.

Advertisement

One notable instance came from the Biden campaign’s digital director, Rob Flaherty, who tweeted out a GIF of the second Death Star exploding as the Millennium Falcon flies away triumphantly at the end of Return Of The Jedi. This was around 8 a.m. CT , shortly after Biden pulled ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Commonplace as it is on social media to see genre epics used as metaphors for political victory, Flaherty’s tweet is an instance of expert trolling toward former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. B ack in May, Parscale made a Star Wars comparison of his own—one that was a lot more troubling.

Advertisement

Of course, Twitter users began responding in full to Flaherty’s zinger with their own Star Wars tweets that ranged from admittedly corny...

Advertisement

...to elitist and nerdy...

Advertisement

...to refreshingly sober.

Advertisement

Now, as we wait for the final word to roll in , let’s watch The Mandalorian.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com