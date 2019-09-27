Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Bid adieu to Hollywoo in this trailer for BoJack Horseman's sixth and final season

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
As Raphael Bob-Waksberg treads new, rotoscoped ground with Undone, the BoJack Horseman creator is bidding adieu to the series that introduced his distinctive voice into the world. Netflix has announced that BoJack, the story of a washed-up horse actor and his depressed human and animal friends, will end after its upcoming sixth season.

As the above trailer indicates, the final season finds BoJack, ever the self-sabotaging malcontent, stumbling towards some semblance of happiness as those around him grapple with their own existential anxieties, be it Princess Carolyn’s newfound motherhood or Mr. Peanutbutter’s realization that there might be something dark lurking beneath his big, stupid grin.

The sixth and final season will air in two parts. The first will premiere on October 25, with the second following on January 31 of next year.

