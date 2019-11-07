BH90210 is R.I.P. at F-O-X

Bad news for fans of metafictional spins on nostalgia heavy primetime soaps tonight, as THR reports that BH90210—the reboot series about a bunch of people working on a reboot series—has officially booted its final re-. Fox has now confirmed that the show will officially go down in history as a limited series after a single season, a distinction that’s getting harder and harder to determine until after a network has gotten a good look at a show’s ratings, then decided exactly what it wants its limits to be.



Created by original series stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling (along with Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who came on as showrunners after a high-profile set of departures on the series’ writing staff), the series centered on the original Beverly Hills cast—including Shannon Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Priestley—reuniting to make a reboot version of their old Beverly Hills stomping grounds. The series ran for six episodes, but the stars were reportedly hoping that audience interest would be strong enough to justify more. But while between 2 and 4 million people tuned in to each installment Fox appears to have declared this particular nostalgia well officially tapped. Which is a shame, because BH90210 was actually pretty fun, an over-the-top look at celebrity culture that refused to let itself or its stars take themselves too seriously.