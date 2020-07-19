Beyoncé shares new trailer and post for Disney+'s Black Is King

Screenshot : Black Is King

In June, Beyoncé announced a new “visual album” coming to Disney+ called Black Is King that has some kind of thematic tie-in with The Lion King, a connection that its initial teaser trailer made no effort to even vaguely acknowledge. If not for the accompanying press release, it would’ve just seemed like a Beyoncé thing that happened to be landing on Disney+ with no explicit connection to Disney itself. Now, Beyoncé has released a second trailer that, surprisingly, actually does have some Lion King references. It’s just quick quotes from the movie, but it does prove that nobody was lying when they mentioned the connection. Still, though, the non-Lion King stuff seems intriguing enough to make the movie nods feel like they really are incidental, with Beyoncé speaking over a series of interesting images of Black people floating through the air or dancing or just drifting aimlessly in space. Black Is King will be streaming on Disney+ on July 31.

Image : Disney+