Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Taylor Swift Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images ) , BET Awards 2020 ( Getty Images ) , Neilson Barnard ( Getty Images )

As Lil Pump rides for Donald Trump, pop’s most prominent females are aligning themselves with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of tomorrow’s election .

Advertisement

Beyoncé, for example, is echoing her 2016 Election Eve endorsement of Hillary Clinton by taking to Instagram with a call to voters in her home state of Texas . Clad in a Biden/Harris mask, the Black Is King artist encouraged Texas voters to “come thru” as news continues to pour in regarding the state’s record turnout.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga, meanwhile, will perform at a Biden rally in Pittsburgh on Monday. The performance comes on the heels of both Trump and his communications director accusing Gaga of being an “anti-fracking activist,” a claim they tie back to Gaga’s support for a 2012 anti-fracking drive spearheaded by Yoko Ono .

Gaga leaned into the controversy on Sunday . “SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD,” she wrote in an Instagram story that she later shared to Twitter. ( The story itself, as you’ll see, indicates that she’s as unfamiliar with fracking as she is with “fornight.”)

Also doing what they can to galvanize voters is Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, the latter of whom just shared a new album, Positions.

Advertisement

“begging,” Grande tweeted alongside a Joe Biden tweet encouraging people to vote. She also urged fans to reach out to Florida voters as well, as the state has been touted as key to either candidates’ path to victory.

Advertisement

Swift, meanwhile, has been urging her fans to vote Trump out of office for months now. Today, she shared a new video, a H ail M ary for anyone who’s still contemplating sitting this one out . “Allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is the last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count, ” she said.

Advertisement

There you have it. The celebs have spoken. A nd, rather miraculously, they’ve done so without being cringey about it. Even if you’re not celebrating on Tuesday night, you can at least celebrate that.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com