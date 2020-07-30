Beyoncé in “ALREADY” Screenshot : YouTube

Just hours before the release of her new visual album, Black Is King, on Disney+, Beyoncé dropped a little surprise on YouTube: the music video for her The Lion King: The Gift track “ALREADY” with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer. Beyoncé first announced Black Is King in late June, though at the time it was not clear exactly what the visual album be, well, visualizing. Then, on July 19, we got a full trailer that revealed the Lion King connection, which made the Disney+ connection finally make sense.

Beyoncé also released some footage from Black Is King on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that her daughter Blue Ivy Carter will at least cameo in the project alongside Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, and Pharrell, as well as Beyoncé’s husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles Lawson. But even though we know more know than we knew an hour ago about Black Is King, it’s still unclear how much of the visual album will consist of content from The Lion King: The Gift—the soundtrack for 2019's The Lion King remake—which featured Beyoncé (who also voiced Nala in the film), Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Wizkid, Jessie Reyez, Mr Eazi, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Burna Boy, and more.

Black Is King will drop on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET Friday. (So just 2.5 hours to go...)

