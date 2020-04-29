Two immovable Houstonians within pop culture have come together in the name of charity and decent party music. To the glee of many fans, Beyoncé has lent vocals and more than a few bars to the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Savage” and, in a fashion that we’ve come to expect from Queen Bey, unleashed it unto the world without any prior pomp and circumstance. The original track has remained a notable hit since the rapper (and in this specific context, we mean Meg) released Suga on May 6, gaining its own viral notoriety thanks to a slew of eager TikTokers, including Jessica Alba. In fact, the TikTok community (along with, bless everything, OnlyFans) gets a shout-out of sorts from Beyoncé in a sly nod to the song’s massive reach.

But the duo didn’t just release the song to watch the ensuing chaos that predictably follows these kinds of surprises. Per Pitchfork, all proceeds from the single will go directly to Bread of Life Houston’s coronavirus relief efforts that will benefit their hometown. Earlier in the month Beyoncé also announced a $6 million relief fund to support essential workers and people directly affected by the pandemic.

Like most things Beyoncé-related, the track was released on TIDAL. However, you can hear the track and watch the accompanying visual below.