Betty to roll right into a second season at HBO

We were happy to roll right along with HBO’s new skateboarding series Betty, with our review of the show—from Crystal Moselle, who tackled similar territory, with pretty much the exact same cast, in her 2018 movie Skate Kitchen—highlighting the show’s ‘authentic and endearing” examination of young women skating in New York. And so we’re very happy to report that the series has just been renewed for a second season, ensuring we’ll get to continue to follow the struggles and low-key pleasures of Janay, Honeybear, Kirt, Indigo, and Camille for another year.

“ It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of Betty, and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” HBO’s Amy Gravitt said while announcing the news. “We can’t wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next.” Betty stars Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg; it wrapped up its six-episode first season on June 5.