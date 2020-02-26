Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Betty, HBO’s Skate Kitchen series, gets a sunny first trailer

Allison Shoemaker
Screenshot: YouTube

Skate Kitchen, writer-director Crystal Moselle’s engaging Sundance hit, premiered in the fall of 2018, which qualifies as a very long time ago by our current “wow, it’s still February” standards. Perhaps that’s part of the reason that the first trailer for Betty, Moselle’s Skate Kitchen spinoff series for HBO, feels like such a breath of fresh air—after all, it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen the coolest girls in NYC.

Shocker: They’re still cool! Returning to the cast are real-life Skate Kitchen members Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran, Kabrina Adams, Dede Lovelace, and Ajani Russell. Also returning: sunshine and shorts weather, someday. The six-episode comedy series premieres on May 1.

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

