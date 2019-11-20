Better Call Saul's fifth season finally has a premiere date

Better Call Saul promises “speedy justice for you!” but not necessarily a speedy return. AMC has revealed a premiere date for the fifth season of the critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series, along with a pair of brief teasers and some new photos. The premiere date is a bit of a good news/bad news situation, in which the good is that we finally know when Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill will return, and the bad news is that it isn’t until February 2020—a year that still sounds like science fiction despite being less than two months away.

Another point for the Good News column: The season five premiere is a two-night event that begins on Sunday, February 23 at 9:00 PM ET and continues with the second episode on Monday, February 24 (preceded by a rerun of the season premiere). In the 10-episode fifth season, “ Jimmy McGill’s (Odenkirk) decision to practice law as ‘ Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit,” according to AMC’s press release. A predictably simple and somewhat ominous summation for the next chapter of Jimmy’s life. Along with the first teaser, AMC teamed up with Cinnabon for a rather clever bit of Better Call Saul marketing :

We also have the first batch of images from the upcoming fifth season, featuring Jimmy/Saul, Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and more. The photos aren’t particularly thrilling, unless you enjoy images of actors looking vaguely concerned and serious about... whatever the hell is going on in the middle distance:

Photo : AMC

Image : AMC

Photo : AMC

Photo : AMC

