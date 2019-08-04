The next CW superhero crossover will sound very familiar: The network announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Kevin Conroy will appear as Bruce Wayne in this winter’s Crisis On Infinite Earths. The actor, who has voiced the caped crusader and his alter ego in Batman: The Animated Series, the Arkham series of video games, and at least one Scooby-Doo episode, will portray a future version of Bruce in the five-episode event, which is also putting ’60s Robin Burt Ward and Legends Of Tomorrow regular/one-time cinematic Superman Brandon Routh back in their former crime-fighting contexts.

In addition to setting the dates for Crisis On Infinite Earths—which will span Supergirl, Batwoman, and The Flash episodes airing in early December and Arrow and Legends Of Tomorrow episodes airing in mid-January—the network has confirmed previous rumors that characters from Black Lightning will meet their Arrowverse counterparts for the first time during the crossover. All that remains to make this an ideal television take on DC Comics’ definitive, universe-altering series: Earth 2 Superman and his Paulie Walnuts hairdo.