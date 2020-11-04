Bernie Sanders said it would go this way

Screenshot : The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The elections are a mess. Lots of people thought this would be the case, but Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator and presidential hopeful from the Old Days , was able to predict the exact shape this mess would take a couple of weeks ago.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on October 23, Sanders, presumably trailing faint wisps from his journey back from Delphi, managed to outline the last 12 or so hours of news events well in advance of their happening.



After describing the reasons behind his support for Joe Biden, Sanders sets out the current scenario for everyone’s favorite late-night hair-tousler. “For reasons which I don’t have the time to get into tonight, you’re going to have a situation, I suspect, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots,” he says, before going on to detail how ballot processing delays could (and have) le d to Republican votes being counted faster due to more Democrats favoring mail-in ballots.

Sanders then lays out a scenario that’s now come true. He imagines Donald Trump “at 10 o’clock on election night” seeing himself “winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, ‘Thanks you, Americans, for reelecting me. It’s all over. Have a good day!’” Once mail-in ballots in favor of Biden start to be counted, Sanders says, Trump would then claim that “ ‘ those mail-in ballots were crooked, and we’re not going to leave office.’”



“This is something I worry about,” he says. “My view is that every vote must be counted.”



Those worries, it turns out, were well founded.

[via Huffington Post]



