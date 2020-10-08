Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange joins Spider-Man 3

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Endgame Screenshot : YouTube

We called it. Well, okay, we were one movie early, but still, give us some credit. Give us 12% of the credit. (An argument could be made for fifteen.) Doctor Strange, as played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will be joining the upcoming Spider-Man 3, vacating the mentor role formerly occupied by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark (and, to a lesser degree, Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home).

The Hollywood Reporter says that Cumberbatch will be donning his occasionally misbehaving cloak of levitation and helping out Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in his third solo MCU film. Honestly, this makes even more sense now that we’ve already gotten the much weirder news that Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Electro for the upcoming webslinger movie. As we said at the time, Foxx’s involvement is “very strange,” given that The Incredible Spider-Man 2 (in which Foxx’s antagonist was one of the two major villains) was not an MCU film, but rather took place in its own separate universe. How fitting, then, that we used that language; Doctor Strange will presumably help make sense of Electro’s presence, because in case you needed reminding, the next Doctor Strange MCU film is called Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness. Draw your own conclusions.

The still-untitled (as far as we know, anyway) Spider-Man 3 is set to begin shooting this month in Atlanta, while Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness is also gearing up to start shooting in October, albeit in London. Thank goodness Cumberbatch has that whole “ability to travel through portals” thing, because if he didn’t, it would be a huge pain in the ass to be constantly flying back and forth across continents, just to tell Peter Parker to get it together, or whatever.