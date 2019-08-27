Screenshot: The King (Netflix)

Two-time Oscar-nominated wunderkind Timothée Chalamet’s the kind of actor who can do just about anything these days. That includes, apparently, ruling an entire kingdom with a fine mix of smolder and unease. That’s exactly what he’s doing in the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s The King, an historical epic of sorts directly inspired by Shakespeare’s Henry-centric work. Yes, that means the bard’s iconic Falstaff will be on hand; he’ll be played by Joel Edgerton.

Edgerton has previously collaborated with director David Michôd, having previously co-written Michôd’s The Rover. Another Rover collaborator, Robert Pattinson, will also star in The King, this time playing French prince The Dauphin. Readers, that hair! Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Mendelsohn, and MacBeth’s Sean Harris round out the stony, dirt-smeared cast.

We know, we know—who needs all of them when you’ve got hot shot Chalamet brooding in chainmail and firelight? Per a synopsis, his Hal is a “reluctant heir to the English throne” who’s been living as a commoner lo these many years. He’s forced to take the crown, however, after his tyrannical father bites it. “Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life—including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the aging alcoholic knight, John Falstaff.”

The King struts into court sometime this fall.