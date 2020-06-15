Photo : The Politician ( Netflix )

If you thought there was a whole lot of show going on in the first season of The Politician, just wait until you see the trailer for the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series. Picking up where the previous installment left off, the second season follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) in his bid to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light, hallowed be her name) in the New York Senate.



That’s the short and simple version. But this is a Ryan Murphy joint, so season two also features scandals involving threesomes and scantily clad cultural appropriation, Bette Midler talking mad shit, ambitious sperm, and adequate praise of Nancy Meyers’ filmography and the glorious kitchens therein.

Advertisement

Here’s the official synopsis for the second season of The Politician, which hits Netflix on June 19:

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, The Politician offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into just what it takes to be a politician.