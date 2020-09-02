Ben & Jerry's launches podcast on racism, does not call it Ameri-cone White Supremacy

Photo : Alastair Pike / Contributor ( Getty Images )

On September 15, ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, in partnership with Vox Media and The Who We Are Project, will launch a podcast on the history and reality of systemic racism in the United States. The six-part series is called Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, and will be hosted by Carvell Wallace, with the ACLU’s Jeffery Robinson offering legal expertise. The podcast, Robinson told CNN, “is dedicated to making sure that whichever way we go, we go in that direction with knowledge of exactly what we’ve done in the past.” You’ll find the trailer at the bottom of this post.



Advertisement

The news that ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s is launching a podcast is in no way surprising. The launch of a podcast by an individual or organization is now basically inevitable (eagerly awaiting Dame Maggie Smith’s interest in podcasting; not so looking forward to the official podcast of Bounty Paper Towels) but in this case both its existence and its focus feel inevitable. The brand’s advocacy efforts are well-documented, including work toward front-end criminal justice reform, refugee support, climate justice, and LGBTQ equality, among other such goals.



Advertisement

So while the podcast and its topic may not come as a surprise, surely you, dear reader, are as surprised as we are that it’s not called An Ameri-cone History Of White Supremacy, or Half-Baked Notions Of Racism Being A Thing Of The Past And Why Such Ideas Are Wrong, or Cherry Falwell And Other White Supremacists, or Salted Caramel Corruption Of The Justice System.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.