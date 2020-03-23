Screenshot : I Think You Should Leave ( Netflix

Recently, Ben Gibbard joined the ranks of musicians and entertainers hopping on social media in an effort to entertain isolated viewers struggling through quarantine. For the past week, the Death Cab For Cutie frontman has been performing “Live From Home” on YouTube, treating fans to stripped-down renditions of the original songs he would have played on his now cancelled solo tour. Yesterday, in the midst of an all-covers set that featured hits from Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, and The Flaming Lips, Gibbard gave a stirring rendition of the skeleton song (sometimes called “The Bones Are Their Money”) from Tim Robinson’s hilarious Netflix sketch show, I Think You Should Leave. Yes, really.



“I just gotta play what the people want. There’s nothing I can really do about it,” Gibbard wryly says before diving into the toe-tapping country tune about the night the skeletons came to life, which was requested by a viewer who likely never thought this would actually happen. We’ve queued up the below video to the start of the song, though the whole thing is worth watching.

If you enjoyed Gibbard’s performance, or any of the other songs he’s played throughout his daily hour-long sets, he only asks that you make a small donation to Country Doctor Community Health Centers. They could likely use the help these days. Almost as much as those skeletons could use bones and worms and a second chance at life.

