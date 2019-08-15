Photo: Rob Ball (Getty Images)

As the music world mourned the loss of Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison, who took his own life last year, the remaining band members staged a stirring tribute to the late singer that gave way to a star-studded covers album honoring their breakout, 2008's The Midnight Organ Fight. Today, the memorials culminate with the release of a 23-minute documentary, “Tiny Changes,” which features the likes of Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, Craig Finn, and The Twilight Sad sharing memories, recollections, and thoughts on recording their covers of Hutchison’s songs. The latter’s James Graham shares a particularly touching anecdote about hearing Hutchison play Midnight Organ Fight standout “Poke” for the first time after a night out boozing.

The documentary comes from handheldcineclub’s Justin and James Lockey, who previously collaborated with the band on tour documentaries and music videos. “The chance to work with folks you’ve watched and admired on stage so many times over the years was proper fuckin’ ace, no other words to describe it really,” said James Lockey in a statement to The Fader. “Making this film was pretty hard, in an emotional way, listening to what the record meant to so many people and in light of losing Scott, but at the same time so positive. Reading that back I know that makes no sense but if you listen to what people are saying in the film, those songs, those lyrics and the live shows are ingrained in peoples’ lives, have created long lasting memories and has helped many people through tough times, you can’t say that about many records.”

Watch it below.