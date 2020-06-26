Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Ben Folds wrote a piano ballad about how absolutely fucked 2020 has been

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Music
MusicBen Foldsnew music2020
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Ben Folds wrote a piano ballad about how absolutely fucked 2020 has been
Photo: Jeff Hahne / Contributor (Getty Images)

We’re living in year so bonkers that the “wow, I didn’t have that on my 2020 bingo card” became dated well before the halfway mark. Head to social media at any given time and the trending topic could be anything from K-Pop fans mobilizing against racism to a (false) rumor that Simon Cowell is dead. So much is happening that this writer just googled “what happened last week” to try to make a joke here and was immediately overwhelmed and gave up. In contrast, Ben Folds took that sense of the overwhelming and wrote a song about it.

The conceit of Folds’ very Foldsian piano ballad is that 2020 feels long (correct) and that part of the reason is that we’re just jamming other years inside it—1918, 1930, 1968, you get the idea. The idea gets summed up quite neatly in with this lyric:

We’re not repeating history, just the parts that sucked

2020, what the actual fuck

Folds has apparently spent his self-isolation time writing new music (and taking requests for covers), and he’s currently working on a new album. One hopes it’ll be released sometime in 2021, which will feel like a mere 14 years from now.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Some sadist is making Ellie play "Hurt" in The Last Of Us Part II

This gross Beach House trailer might make you feel better about being stuck inside all summer

Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in July

"I was called the N-word": Black Survivor all-stars reveal racism behind the scenes