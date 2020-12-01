Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, who must get along pretty well for how often they work together, have found yet another project: According to Deadline, they’ll be starring in God’s Favorite Idiot, a new Netflix comedy series created by Falcone and directed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Michael McDonald that already has a 16-episode series order from the streaming service. In the vein of The Good Place or Miracle Workers or God Friended Me, God’s Favorite Idiot is a high-concept workplace comedy about “a midlevel tech-support employee” (Falcone) who falls in love with a coworker (McCarthy) “at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God.” Deadline says there’s also “rollerskating, a lack of fire, and an impending apocalypse”—a.k.a. some kind of season-long arc that will explain why Falcone’s character can talk to God. Or maybe it’s not really God? That would be a fun twist.

The Deadline story doesn’t have much additional information about what actually happens in the show, specifically regarding what it actually means for a guy to be the “unwitting messenger of God, but Falcone’s character will probably just use his new power to get stuck in wacky situations that jeopardize his new relationship with McCarthy’s character. Or maybe he’ll find a way to definitively prove that God exists and things will go in an unexpectedly weird direction. We’ll have to wait and see.