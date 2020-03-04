Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Ben Affleck says he was so bad in Buffy the Vampire Slayer that his one line was dubbed over

Andrew Paul
Filed to:Ben Affleck
Ben AffleckBuffy The Vampire Slayer
Screenshot: YouTube

For years, Ben Affleck has perplexingly occupied two states of being so perfectly that he might as well be considered his own state of matter in physics—an actor repeatedly lauded by both audiences and critics alike and a sad-sack beach bum with a heinous full-back tattoo that those very same fans and critics can’t seem to stop dunking on. Case in point: While his most recent sports drama, The Way Back, is apparently—and, once again, improbably—quite good, Affleck recalls a time when he was apparently so bad that the director didn’t even bother to tell him they overdubbed his one friggin’ line of dialogue.

According to the Batfleck himself, his two-word delivery as the uncredited “Basketball Player Number 10" in 1992's Buffy the Vampire Slayer was so poor that, unbeknownst to him, it was overdubbed in post-production by director Fran Rubel Kuzui.

“I had one line in that movie. It was ‘Take it,’ I think,” he recounted on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, describing his encounter handing over a basketball to a “werewolf or whatever.” (...check the title of the dang film, Ben).

“I went to the movie and I was like, ‘That is not my voice. That is not me...Apparently the director hated my performance so much that she looped the entire performance, which was one line. So, yes, I am dubbed—in English.”

Take heart, Ben. In searching for the clip online, we found it probably couldn’t have been worse than the Spanish language version...

(via EW)

