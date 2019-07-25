Photo: Lemon_tm (iStock)

We’ve all fallen prey to those maddening videos on the internet, showing unequally cut pieces of pie and uneven sheets of paper towels. This one may be the worst of all, though. Supposedly benevolent artist Polina Bright posts a video of coloring in a block titled “My Patience” with some sort of magic rainbow marker.



It’s all sort of soothing, if a bit mysterious as the marker ink changes colors, until the video takes a horrific turn at the end. The sound effect doesn’t help matters.

Life is jarring and uncomfortable enough these days, but if you’re looking for something to push you right over the edge, this video is only 40 seconds of your life that you’ll never get back and will regret watching forever. You’re welcome.