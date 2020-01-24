Become one with the cosmos by winning a copy of the Color Out Of Space soundtrack

Photo : RLJE Films

This week, Color Out Of Space rips through an otherwise dull January at the movies like a pulsating pink meteorite with a rainbow-hued tail, bringing together director Richard Stanley, star Nicolas Cage, and original author H.P. Lovecraft for a psychedelic take on body horror that’s bizarre in all the right ways. One of these ways is the dissonant score from composter Colin Stetson, who also brought a palpable sense of dread to Ari Aster’s Hereditary; of his latest project, Stetson says:

The question posed initially when conceiving of this score was what exactly is the sonic representation of a cosmic alien color that does not exist in this terrestrial reality? I began trying to answer that by layering the sounds of coral reefs, processing that cacophony and finding the order revealed through harmonic generation of these hyperdensities, and then continued to chase that same concept of ‘transfiguring the natural’ down every path and application I could see. Turns out it’s somewhere between magenta and hot pink :)

So there you go. Our friends over at Waxwork Records are releasing Stetson’s complete score for Color Out Of Space on 180 gram “Cosmic Magenta” swirled vinyl, with a printed inner sleeve and old-style tip-on jacket with film laminate gloss featuring art by Matt Taylor.

That record is available for pre-order on the Waxwork website now, but isn’t expected to ship until March 17. But let us blow your mind for a second: We’ve got an advance copy of the score, and we’re giving it to one lucky person who emails us at avcontests@theonion.com with the subject line “Alpacalypse” and their full U.S. mailing address (sorry, no P.O. boxes) by 3 p.m. CT today. We’ll pick a winner shortly thereafter, and email them to let them know they’ve won. Just remember that neither Waxwork nor The A.V. Club will be held responsible if your brain leaks out of your ears while you’re listening.

Color Out Of Space is in select theaters now.

