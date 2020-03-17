Screenshot : Kombucha Girl Drag Transformation with Brittany Broski ( YouTube )

The world is a crazy place right now. So crazy, in fact, that the most normal thing that happened today was RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel making over Brittany Tomlinson, who is better known as Kombucha Girl.

If you aren’t familiar with Kombucha Girl, where have you been?! Just kidding. She’s a TikTok star, so we totally forgive you. Tomlinson got her moniker last August when she posted a TikTok of herself trying kombucha for the first time. Spoiler alert: Her taste buds went on a roller coaster.

The TikTok quickly became a meme and Tomlinson became an overnight viral sensation, even being featured in Time. And now she’s getting a drag queen makeover by Drag Race All-Stars season three winner Trixie Mattel. The idea to get Tomlinson in the makeup chair stemmed from a recent video she posted of herself trying to recreate Trixie’s iconic look. It did not go well. “I ripped out half of my eyebrow hairs,” Tomlinson tells M s. Mattel.

Over the course of 22-minute video, the two make jokes about makeup brands that have made public gaffes; the prospect of women competing on Drag Race; what a “read” is; Trixie’s Cher, Ariana Grande (and, unintentionally, Kemit) impressions; and Tomlinson’s recent celebrity status. “I really can’t go to, like, CVS,” explains Tomlinson. “I can’t look busted ’cause they’re gonna want a picture.”

Well, she doesn’t have to worry about being busted by the end of the video, which was posted on Trixie’s YouTube channel Tuesday. Complete with a full Dolly Parton wig and fringe top, Tomlinson ends the video by offering to do her drag mother’s “fish” makeup because “we have the same fucking face. Don’t lie.” (Teaching moment! A “fish” look means a look meant to make a drag queen look like a gorgeous woman rather than over the top.) “I don’t think you want me to have that much power,” Trixie replies. “I think it’s better for you to keep me down here.”