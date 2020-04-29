Goosebump’s Slappy Photo : Presley Ann ( Getty )

Hey all you gouly ghosts and goblins, get ready for some PG-rated scares: Deadline reports that a live-action TV series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling Goosebumps books is in the works. It will be produced in part by the team that brought you the two Jack Black Goosebump movies, so take that for what it means to you.

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation,” Iole Lucchese., Scholastic entertainment president and chief strategy officer tells Deadline. The original Goosebumps book series ran from 1992 to 1997 and consisted of 22 titles. (Shameless plug: Read Ryan Vlastelica’s Memory Wipe on the series.) And Stein, now 76, last released a book under the Goosebump umbrella in 2016. And t his, of course, will not the first time Goosebumps has come to TV: A live-action series based on the books aired for five seasons on Fox Kids beginning in 1995.



There’s no word on where this new series will land (possibly Netflix, since the entire original series is now available on the streaming service) but grown-up fans of the books are hopeful that this new iteration won’t be as kiddy as the previous series . That hope stems from Mortiz’s statement to Deadline, in which he expressed a desire that this new iteration be “a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike.”

Really, we’re just looking for Slappy to get the Annabelle treatment. Until we get that, enjoy the fact that someone took the time to create this bizarre treasure:



