Beavis and Butt-Head are back, babies, and what better time for these two knuckleheads to reenter the culture than in 2020, the absolute dumbest of all years. While we wait for Mike Judge’s iconic morons to return to the small screen, a new video has popped up online giving us a very unofficial sneak peek at what the Beavis And Butt-Head revival might entail. If you didn’t know any better, you’d probably think the video below was an official promo for the series:

But nope! This convincing clip is actually a fan edit, and a pretty good one at that. Directed, written, and animated by Steven Anderson, the short video uses archival audio from Beavis And Butt-Head to imagine a scenario in which the dumb duo participate in a press conference about the series revival. During the conference, a woman (producer Ruhi Bhalla) approaches the mic and asks a question that’s probably on the minds of a lot of fans of Judge’s classic animated series: How will the new Beavis And Butt-Head handle representation of people of color and members of the LGBTQ community? The answer is, as you might imagine, a non-answer, with the pair conceding that they are extremely stupid.

Earlier this month, Comedy Central announced that Mike Judge is returning with a “reimagined” Beavis And Butt-Head with “ meta-themes relatable to both” Gen Z and their Gen X parents (the original fans of the series). The network picked up the revival for two seasons, along with additional spin- offs and specials. It’s unclear exactly when the new episodes will debut, but we could really use them sooner rather than later, what with the most stressful presidential election of our lifetimes on the horizon and all.