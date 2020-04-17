Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Beatles or Stones? Paul McCartney weighs in

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicThe BeatlesThe Rolling StonesHoward SternPaul McCartney
10
Save
Illustration for article titled Beatles or Stones? Paul McCartney weighs in
Photo: Victor Blackman (Getty Images)

An icebreaker adopted by awkward dudes everywhere, the debate over whether the Beatles or the Rolling Stones were the better pioneering English rock band will rage on until a meteor turns us all into dust.

Advertisement

Well, the discourse took on some new texture on Tuesday, when, during an interview with Paul McCartney, Howard Stern asked the singer to weigh in with his take. McCartney, unfortunately, didn’t go rogue and say The Kinks blow them both out of the water—instead, he declared the Beatles triumphant, saying what separated the two bands was the Beatles’ abundance of diverse influences, whereas “their stuff is rooted in the blues.”

He does, however, acknowledge that it sometimes felt like the Stones were, at least from a career perspective, following in the Beatles’ footsteps. “We started to notice that whatever we did, the Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter,” he said. “So, like we went to America and we had huge success.Then the Stones went to America. And then we did Sgt. Pepper, the Stones did a psychedelic album [Their Satanic Majesties Request]. There was a lot of that.”

Advertisement

Still, he was quick to lavish praise upon the Stones, saying “we admire each other.” Perhaps he hasn’t heard what Keith Richards thinks of Sgt. Pepper’s?

Listen to the excerpt from the interview below.

Send Great Job Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Kenya Barris’ Netflix comedy #blackAF grows once it stops trying to be black-ish-ish

Al Jean knows which Simpsons episodes you think are the best—and worst

Eddie Murphy crashed through a glass ceiling of Hollywood stardom with Beverly Hills Cop

The best movies on Amazon Prime