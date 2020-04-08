Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Beanie Feldstein reinvents herself as 1993's coolest rock critic in the How To Build A Girl trailer

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: IFC (YouTube)

Even if Coky Giedroyć’s How To Build A Girl didn’t make its 1993 setting clear in the trailer, you’d know it was a period piece by “music critic” being an actual, attainable job in its world.

Beanie Feldstein stars in the film as a horny intellectual who reinvents herself as a rebellious, pink-haired punk in order to get a job as a rock writer. Her new persona, Dolly Wilde, becomes the toast of the publishing world, launching her into a booze-drenched world of midnight concerts and backstage makeouts. “The thing about crossing over to the dark side is that once you’re there, it doesn’t feel dark at all,” she says in a voiceover.

Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen stars as a rocker who takes a shine to her, and the esteemed likes of Paddy Considine, Chris O’Dowd and Emma Thompson round out the cast.

How To Build A Girl lands on VOD on May 8.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

