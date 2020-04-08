Beanie Feldstein reinvents herself as 1993's coolest rock critic in the How To Build A Girl trailer

Screenshot : IFC ( YouTube

Even if Coky Giedroyć’s How To Build A Girl didn’t make its 1993 setting clear in the trailer, you’d know it was a period piece by “music critic” being an actual, attainable job in its world .

Beanie Feldstein stars in the film as a horny intellectual who reinvents herself as a rebellious, pink-haired punk in order to get a job as a rock writer . Her new persona, Dolly Wilde, becomes the toast of the publishing world, launching her into a booze-drenched world of midnight concerts and backstage makeouts . “The thin g about crossing over to the dark side is that once you’re there, it doesn’t feel dark at all,” she says in a voiceover.

Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen stars as a rocker who takes a shine to her, and the esteemed likes of Paddy Considine, Chris O’Dowd and Emma Thompson round out the cast.

How To Build A Girl lands on VOD on May 8.