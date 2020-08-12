L to R: Beanie Feldstein (Amy Sussman), Jane Lynch ( Amy Sussman), and Lacey Chabert (Rich Polk) (Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Apple is getting into the sleuthing business. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the conglomerate has ordered an animated Harriet The Spy comedy straight to series. This will be the first animated adaptation of the belov ed Louise Fitzhugh novel since it debuted in 1964.

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, and Lacey Chabert will lead the voice cast. Feldstein will voice the precocious titular character Harriet M. Welsch who hopes her sharply-honed observational skills will one day lead to her dream job as a spy. Lynch will step in as Harriet’s tough-loving nanny Ole Golly while Chabert once again taps into her inner mean girl to play Marion Hawthorne, Harriet’s nemesis and resident popular kid. Jim Henson Co. and Rehab Entertainment are producing the series, expanding the former’s relationship with the budding streamer a fter collaborating for the recently ordered Fraggle Rock: Rock On.

With this new project, the children’s bestseller also garners a second, tangential connection to Nickelodeon beyond the 1996 film: The Adventures of Pete & Pete co-creator Will McRobb will write and executive produce the cartoon. Titmouse Animation Studios—the creative minds behind Netflix’s Big Mouth and The Midnight Gospel—will bring Harriet’s universe to life for its first Apple property. Harriet The Spy joins Apple TV+’s stable of nostalgic favorites alongside Ghostwriter and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.