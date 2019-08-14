Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis (Getty Images)

Peter Murphy, former lead singer of pioneering goth-rock outfit Bauhaus, was reportedly rushed to a New York hospital last night, where he was found to have suffered a heart attack. Per Pitchfork, Murphy is still currently in the hospital, with his condition being monitored; he has also canceled a number of shows from his current solo residency in New York.

Murphy joined Bauhaus in 1978, cementing the line-up (with Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J) that would continue to power the goth icons through 40 years of ups, downs, break-ups, reunions, and then more, apparently inevitable, break-ups. Like most of the group’s (currently former) members, Murphy has also had an extensive solo career, drifting between genres, but always empowered by his distinctive, haunting baritone voice.

Murphy’s doctor issued a statement earlier today about his hospitalization:



Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction. He had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. Due to HIPAA regulations we cannot reveal further details of his condition. He is still in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition.