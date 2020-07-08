Batwoman casts Javicia Leslie as the new series lead

Photo : John Lamparski ( Getty Images )

Farewell, Kate Kane; hello Ryan Wilder. Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and producer Greg Berlanti have confirmed the new star of Batwoman: God Friended Me’s Javicia Leslie. This is historic: Leslie is the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in a live-action television or film production.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television,” Leslie said in a statement, “and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Warner Bros. Television describes burgeoning hero Ryan Wilder as “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” and “a girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands.” (In short: Nothing like Kate Kane.) The new Batwoman also has a checkered past as an ex-drug runner who “[dodged] the GCPD and [masked] her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant.”

Leslie succeeds Ruby Rose, who surprisingly left the show after the first season due to a difficult schedule. Fans will get to see Gotham’s newest defender wear the famous cowl when the show returns in January 2021.