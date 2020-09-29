Image : Spotify

Spotify has teamed up with DC and Warner Bros. for a new original podcast , and you absolutely already know it’s about Batman. The scripted narrative series is based on a story by executive producer David S. Goyer, whose writing credits include Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Man Of Steel, and Blade (you win some, you lose some). Titled Batman Unburied, the audio drama is the first in a multi-year deal between Spotify, DC, and Warner Bros. to produce original narrative podcasts.



And in the spirit of keeping things original, the Batman podcast will explore the “darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology”—a truly astonishing subversion of the Dark Knight brand. Full plot details have yet to be revealed, but in an official statement Goyer said , “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.” So this thing will have some Batman villains. Can’t tell you which ones, just that they’re bad guys. You’ll probably recognize them, so at least you’ve got that going for you.



Batman Unburied will debut sometime in 2021. Spotify has already created a show page for the new DC original podcasts, which you can follow here.