If you’re one of the 4.8 million people (at the time of this writing) who’ve watched the following clip, you know why we’re sharing it. If you’re not, you’re probably wondering why the hell we are. Think of this less as a chance for us here at The A.V. Club to share our pithy thoughts on a thing from the internet, and more as a public service. It’s Friday. The last 12 months have been a long few years. We all deserve the chance to live vicariously through one Jackie Weaver, a lady who knows her way around a Zoom meeting and does not suffer fools or much care for your tone.

That, dear reader, is true power. And this is but one highlight. Here’s an 18-minute compilation of just the best bits.

One of the aforementioned highlights is also a useful bit of context, in case you, like not a few members of the Handforth Parish Council Planning & Environment Committee, are extremely confused by what the hell they’re going on about. Skip to 8:50 to hear living legend Jackie Weaver calmly explain the situation, and also politely request that she be referred to as Britney Spears from now on. Someone should let her know that Britney Spears also wrote the Harry Potter series under the pen name J.K. Rowling.

That is some damn good content, and the internet reacted accordingly. Make sure you’ve got the sound on for this first one:

Many a Gandalf reference was made.

There’s always an appropriate Drag Race reference.

And this is just grand:

Listen, do yourself a favor and search “Jackie Weaver” on Twitter, then ignore anyone who’s being an asshole and you’ll have a great time. At least until she boots you into the waiting room. Cheers, Jackie Weaver!

