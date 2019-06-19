Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

There are many wonderful things about Bill Hader’s Barry, but perhaps none more wonderful than unexpected breakout Anthony Carrigan. His eccentric NoHo Hank is a weirdly adorable and exceedingly lovable little criminal; charming is the word that comes to mind. And no upcoming film is potentially more charming than Bill & Ted Face The Music, which reunites charm-machine Keanu Reeves with Alex Winter for the long-awaited third chapter in the most excellent film series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel is about to get even more charming with the addition of Carrigan as the legendary duo’s “relentless adversary.” It would be silly to expect a NoHo Hank repeat, but Carrigan has proven himself an exceptionally talented character actor, and I am mega-stoked to see the character he cooks up based on the script by original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.



The upcoming sequel follows best friends and Wyld Stallyns bandmates Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan in middle-age, as they’ve yet to achieve rock ‘n’ roll greatness. When a time-traveling visitor from the future informs them that Wyld Stallyns’ music has the power to save humanity, Bill and Ted embark on yet another excellent adventure with new friends, historical figures, and villains—including the one played by Carrigan. Bill & Ted Face The Music will also feature the duo’s daughters, played by Samara Weaving (the upcoming Ready Or Not) and Brigette Lundy-Paine, and co-stars Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) and William Sadler. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing the sequel, which arrives next August.