Photo: Xavi Torrent (Getty Images)

America sucks in many varied ways, but soon a cool thing from another country will be coming around to jazz up our disappointing waves of grain and washed-out purple mountains. As reported by Variety, Spain’s legendary music festival Primavera Sound is launching a few international branches in 2020, including pair of dates in Los Angeles. That year will be the 20th anniversary of Primavera—which is typically held in Barcelona—and the organizers said in a statement that they’ve been “thinking about Los Angeles for many years now,” and this anniversary seemed like “the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas.” The plan is to “bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful, and welcoming.”

We don’t know anything about the lineup for next year’s L.A. version of Primavera, but Variety notes that previous headliners at Barcelona have included Nick Cave, Arcade Fire, and Radiohead. This year’s festival is just getting underway, and it features Cardi B, Solange, Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Future, and Janelle Monáe. Also, next year’s Barcelona Primavera will feature a Pavement reunion, so maybe they’ll stop by the Los Angeles one as well.