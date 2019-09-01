BangBros has emerged as the folk hero of the porn industry with its most recent acquisition: PornWikiLeaks. The adult-themed production company bought out the doxxing site, which housed over 15,000 porn stars’ personal information, according to Mashable. What did they do with all that information? Well, these producers of NSFW content made it clear with a very SFW video of them setting fire to the servers holding all that explicit info. That’s both figuratively and literally, because they actually took gasoline and a lighter and scorched that shit out of existence.



BangBros now owns the domain for the site, which exists solely now to host a statement from the company. “We simply didn’t want it out there for the world to see anymore,” they write about the personal info of the adult film performers. “While shutting this site down doesn’t purge the internet of all possible ties to real names and what not, it does make it one less place to harbor and find these things easily. A forum that had 300,000 posts on it, most of them negative and hate-filled, has now disappeared.”

According to Mashable, The Wayback Machine’s archive on the site has also been completely deleted, so the cached data can’t be so easily reached again. Many applauded BangBros for actually confronting doxxing in a real, impactful way. Sex workers are also people with rights, so good on BangBros for coming to the rescue.