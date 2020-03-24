Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Ballet instructor attempts to teach video class while quarantined, her cat has other plans

Patrick Gomez
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusCatsgreat job internet
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe (Getty)

As most of us adjust to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, some are finding it easier than others to get their jobs done remotely. And, as one ballet teacher can attest, having pets at home can make things infinitely more difficult.

Amelia Love Clearheart was attempting to record herself leading a ballet class but her cat, Aurora, wanted to be a part of the action. Clearheart posted a high-res video of her attempted lesson on Twitter today (seen above) but the initial version was posted by another user Monday, and within a day it had been viewed 2.2 million times. “This is me & my beloved cat Aurora,” Clearheart tweeted. “Her awesome antics caused this video to go viral! I’m so grateful to share in laughter & love with our human & animal families around the world! I’ll be sharing movement, wellness & music vids in the days ahead. All be safe well and blessed!”

But what does Aurora think of dominoes?

Patrick Gomez

